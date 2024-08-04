Paris Olympics: Athlete makes history by securing medals in male & female events

Guwahati, Aug 4:British rower Henry Fieldman makes history as the first Olympian to secure medals in both men’s and women’s events.

The athlete’s exceptional feat has sent shockwaves through the sporting world.



Fieldman first achieved Olympic glory as the cox of the men's eight, securing a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. He has now repeated this accomplishment with the women's eight at the Paris Olympics.



Unlike other sports, the coxswain is an eight-person rowing crew that can be of either sex.



According to reports, the rowing regulation was amended in 2017 to allow male coxswains to be part of women's boats.

