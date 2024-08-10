Paris Olympics: Afghan B-Girl Manizha Talash disqualified for "Free Afghan Women" protest

Paris, Aug 10: Afghan B-Girl Manizha Talash, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team at the Paris 2024 Games, was disqualified after displaying the words "Free Afghan Women" on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition's pre-qualifiers on Friday.

Talash, who resides in Spain, took to the floor with a powerful message, wearing a light blue cape emblazoned with the words "Free Afghan Women" in large white letters. The 21-year-old's protest was aimed at drawing global attention to the plight of women under Taliban rule in her homeland.

However, her routine against India Sardjoe of the Netherlands ended in controversy when breaking's governing body, the World DanceSport Federation, announced her disqualification for violating Olympic rules prohibiting political statements on the field of play. "Talash was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire," the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement released on Friday.

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, Afghan women have faced severe restrictions. Girls' high schools have been closed, women are barred from traveling without a male guardian, and access to parks, gyms, and other public spaces has been heavily restricted. The IOC, while allowing Afghan athletes to participate under the Refugee Olympic Team, has made it clear that no Taliban official has been accredited for the Paris Games, a stand against the regime's oppressive policies.