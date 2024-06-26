Parag Das's mentorship: A key factor in Riyan Parag's rise, says Subhadeep Ghosh

Guwahati, June 26: Former Assam first-class cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who will be joining the Indian team as a fielding coach for their upcoming tour to Zimbabwe in July, emphasised the pivotal role played by Parag Das in shaping the career of his son, Riyan Parag.

Riyan Parag, who was picked by the selectors to be a part of the Indian team on June 24, became the first male cricketer from Assam to get a national call-up.

Subhadeep Ghosh, a seasoned coach with extensive experience working with various Indian teams, including the senior women's team and the India Under-19 squad, credited Parag Das's guidance for Riyan's development. "Parag's mentorship from an early age has been crucial in Riyan's journey. His influence has been significant," Subhadeep told The Assam Tribune.

Highlighting the 22-year-old all-rounder's remarkable progress, Subhadeep praised Riyan's talent and achievements at such a young age. "Riyan Parag is incredibly talented in every aspect of the game," Subhadeep remarked. "Starting his IPL career at just 17, his performance and potential at that age were commendable. He has also excelled with the India Under-19 team."

Subhadeep attributed Riyan's transformation to his exposure in the IPL, where he had the opportunity to interact with top international players. “Playing in the IPL and meeting top-class foreign players has significantly contributed to his development,” he stated.

However, Subhadeep emphasised the importance of domestic cricket in Riyan's success. “Domestic cricket is the foundation. Riyan's dominance in the domestic circuit has paved the way for his success in the IPL and ultimately earned him a spot in the national team.”

Expressing confidence in Riyan's future, Subhadeep said, "With his positive attitude and clear mindset, Riyan is poised to achieve greater milestones. I have no doubt about that."

Looking ahead to the Zimbabwe tour, Subhadeep expressed optimism about the young T20 team's performance. "We are hopeful. It's a young team, but they have shown great promise, and I believe they will do well."

Subhadeep's extensive coaching experience includes working with prominent players such as Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, and Riyan Parag. His expertise and guidance will undoubtedly be valuable assets for the Indian team on their Zimbabwe tour.