Para-shooting Worlds: Singhraj claims quota place for Paris 2024 in 10m air pistol SH1

Al Ain (UAE), Nov 10: Tokyo Paralympic Games double-medallist Singhraj missed a medal in the individual section of P1-Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, but he still managed to bag India a quota place for Paris 2024 in the Shooting Para Sport World Championships.

However, he along with Paralympic Games gold medallist Manish Narwal and teammate Nihal Singh captured the gold medal in the team section of the event, all three doing well to make it to the final of the individual event on Wednesday.

The gold in the team competition of the P1-10m pistol event is the second for India in this World Championship after the yellow metal achieved in the P3-Mixed 25m Pistol SH1.

On Wednesday, Singhraj finished fourth in the final after achieving the fifth position in the qualifying stage with a score of 565 points as South Korea's Jo Jeongdu, Szymon Sowinski of Poland and Server Ibragimov of Uzbekistan.

Singaraja had earlier survived an elimination round against teammate Manish Narwal, with whom he had battled for the gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. While Nihal Singh ended sixth in the eighth-shooter final.

The Indian side aggregated a total score of 1704-34x, riding on Paralympic champion Narwal's 575-17x score that put him in second place in the rankings for the finals.

Team India was followed by Korea (1697-39x) and Turkey (1674-32x).

In the only individual final of the day, Singhraj brought home more joy by securing a quota place for the nation. In fact, Singhraj was in title contention leading a major part of the game until a score of 7 spoiled his medal chances.

Team India coach J.". Nautiyal said: "The team has done very well, scoring 1704 in Air Pistol is great. I am very happy that we started with a quota from Singhraj at the Worlds."