Panthoi Chanu’s dream getting fulfilled in Australia

GUWAHATI, March 31: Manipuri women have always been resilient and they have proved it in every sphere of life. Elangbam Panthoi Chanu is one of them. For this Indian football team's goalkeeper, struggle has become a familiar companion throughout her journey.

From battling career-threatening injuries to earning her place in the starting lineup, her path has been marked by relentless perseverance and hard work over the years.

Now as the 28-year-old all set to make her debut in the Australian football scene, she is fulfilling her long-cherished dream.

Panthoi Chanu recently secured a contract with Adelaide-based Metro United Women FC, where she will compete in the South Australian Women’s National Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune from Adelaide, she expressed her happiness and excitement, stating, “I have always wanted to play abroad and prove myself. Now that my dream has become a reality, my focus is to work hard, adapt to their style of play, and excel to justify the club's faith in me. I hope to make the most of this opportunity.”

With this Panthoi became the first Indian footballer to play professionally in Australia.

Road to Metro United:﻿

Panthoi caught the eye of Adelaide United FC during a trial held in Kolkata in September 2023, attended by head coaches from prominent teams such as Westem United FC Melbourne, Perth SC, WFC Dinamo Zagreb, and Marbella FC. Following their recommendation, Panthoi Chanu found her way to Metro United WFC.

Reflecting on her experience during the trials, she shared, “Goalkeeper selection is never easy, as there are only two positions for a team. I had to give my best, and after some general conversations with the coaches, I was told that I had what it takes to play abroad. This motivated me even more to perform well.”

Her ground-breaking achievement follows in the footsteps of Jyoti Chauhan, Kiran Pisda, and MK Kashmina, making her the fourth player to secure a contract abroad out of the 27 participants in the Women in Sports Elite Football Trials, second edition, organised collaboratively by Women in Sports, the AMPL Foundation, and the Football Players' Association of India.

Arrival in Adelaide:

Panthoi arrived in Adelaide on March 28 and has been overwhelmed by the warmth and support from her new teammates and staff. She remarked, “It has been an amazing experience being in Adelaide. Everyone has been so kind and welcoming. I feel like part of the family already, and their support has made the transition smooth for me.”

Metro United, currently positioned 7th in the table, is gearing up for their next match on April 6 against FFSA NTC. According to Metro United head coach Paul Morris, Panthoi will serve as their first-choice goalkeeper, utilising her experience and knowledge. She has signed a full-season contract extending until September.

Looking back:

Originally from Keirak village near Imphal, Panthoi received her call-up to the senior national side in 2014. Despite facing challenges and not being a regular in the starting lineup, she remained focused and continued to work hard.

In 2019, she achieved a significant milestone by winning the Senior Women's National Championships with Manipur and earning the best goalkeeper award for conceding just two goals in six games. However, her journey was marred by two career-threatening shin injuries within a year. Undeterred by setbacks, Panthoi underwent intensive rehabilitation to make a comeback in 2023 for a friendly match against Nepal.