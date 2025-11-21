Pant calls Guwahati test match a “special moment” ahead of clash against South Africa

Guwahati, Nov 21: As India gears up for a crucial Test clash against South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium, Rishabh Pant expressed both emotion and determination, describing the match as personally significant and historic for Guwahati.

The upcoming encounter marks the first-ever Test match to be hosted at the venue and also Pant’s first appearance as Test captain at the ground where he made his ODI debut.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Pant reflected on his strong connection with the stadium and its importance in his career journey.

“This ground is extremely special to me because I made my One Day International debut here, and now I will be leading the team in my first Test as captain from the same venue. It will always remain close to my heart. At the same time, it is a proud moment for Guwahati as it is hosting its first Test match,” he said.

Turning his focus to the playing conditions, Pant highlighted the unpredictability of the pitch, noting that the team would need to assess the surface quickly due to the lack of prior Test experience at the stadium.

“From what we can see, the wicket looks good for batting and appears to offer a better surface compared to limited-overs matches. However, since a Test has never been played here before, we don’t know how it will behave. Adapting quickly will be key,” he added.

India enters the match under pressure after trailing 0–1 in the two-Test series following their defeat at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Guwahati Test therefore carries added significance, not only as a historic milestone for the city but also as a critical opportunity for India to level the series.

Pant emphasised the importance of reading the conditions early and settling into rhythm as the game progresses. “We need to understand the pitch as soon as possible. Once we settle in and assess how it plays, we can build our strategy accordingly,” he said.

With local fans eagerly awaiting their first glimpse of Test cricket in Guwahati, anticipation is high as Barsapara Stadium prepares to host what promises to be a memorable moment in Indian cricket.