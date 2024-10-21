Over 100 female footballers urge FIFA to reconsider partnership with Saudi oil giant

New Delhi, Oct 21: Over 100 professional female footballers from 24 countries have called for an end to FIFA's sponsorship deal with Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest state owned oil and gas company. In April this year, FIFA signed a four year global partnership with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned firm that will run until 2027 with rights across multiple events including FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

The players from 24 countries in a letter said that FIFA’s announcement of Saudi Aramco as its major partner "has set us so far back" that it’s hard to fully take in. "Saudi Aramco is the main money pump for Saudi Arabia, who have a track record of human rights violations against women and other minorities, including the LGBTQIA+ community."



"We urge FIFA to reconsider this partnership and replace Saudi Aramco with alternative sponsors whose values align with gender equality, human rights and the safe future of our planet. We also propose the establishment of a review committee with player representation, to evaluate the ethical implications of future sponsorship deals and ensure they align with our sport's values and goals," the letter read. Saudi Arabia has been accused of continuous violations of human rights, particularly regarding gender equality and freedom of expression.

"With the record of Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, we don’t have to look far for examples of the last time FIFA sold its principles and those of football’s fans and players. FIFA’s recent decisions are made by a Council of 37, of which only 8 are women (22%). These are decisions made by men privileged enough not to be threatened by Saudi authorities’ treatment of women, those who are LGBTQ+, migrants, minorities or those whose present and future are most at threat from climate change," the letter further read.



They also alleged that Saudi authorities have been spending billions in sports sponsorship to try to distract from the regime’s brutal human rights reputation but its treatment of women speaks for itself.



"We’re standing alongside women like Manahel al-Otaibi and Salma al-Shehab who the Saudi regime has imprisoned simply for peaceful expression of equal rights...The safety of those women, the rights of women, LGBTQ+ rights and the health of the planet need to take a much bigger priority over FIFA making more money," said Becky Sauerbrunn, former captain of the US National Women’s Team with 217 caps.



Danish international Sofie Junge Pedersen, who is one of the architects of the letter, said, "Values are not just words to write on a page - you need to live them and stand by them. Ultimately, FIFA needs to stand by its set of values on human rights and sustainability, which they are not doing with this sponsorship."