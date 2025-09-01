‘Our journey has just begun’: Coach Pallabita on Assam girls’ Subroto Cup triumph

Guwahati, Sept 1: For coach Pallabita Borah, the victory at the Subroto Cup is not the destination – it’s the beginning of a new journey for girls’ football in Assam.

On August 28, the girls of Guwahati’s Betkuchi High School created history by lifting the 64th Subroto Cup (Under-17) title, defeating West Bengal’s Nandajhar Adibasi Tapashili High School 3–1 in the final organised by the Indian Air Force. It was the first time a team from Assam won the coveted tournament.

“This is a massive victory for Assam,” Pallabita, a former India Under-19 player, told The Assam Tribune after the team’s return to Guwahati on Sunday. “I believe this win will motivate young girls and even parents across the State. In many rural areas, parents are still hesitant to send their daughters to football. I hope this victory changes that mindset.”

The journey to the crown was nothing short of remarkable. The team scored 31 goals in just six matches, combining attacking flair with resolute defence. They thrashed Kerala 6–0 in the semifinal, swept aside Goa’s St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School 6–1 in the quarters, and registered commanding wins in the group stage – 11–0 against Lakshadweep, 6–0 against Sri Lanka – before drawing 2–2 with Chhattisgarh.

So what was it like to overcome traditional football powerhouses such as Kerala and West Bengal? Pallabita’s approach was simple. “I don’t let the girls think they are weaker than anyone else. I kept telling them we could beat any team. We trained hard – mentally and physically – and the results followed,” she explained.

Fitness, she stressed, was the cornerstone of their success. “Technique and tactics are important, but I always insisted on stamina. I wanted the girls to play with the same energy until the very last minute. That strategy worked for us.”

The tournament also unearthed fresh stars. Forward Mari Mech struck nine goals in the last four matches, including two hat-tricks, and was adjudged player of the tournament. Goalkeeper Furchang Lama’s heroics earned her the best goalkeeper award. Milina Brahma too left her mark with a hat-trick that bolstered Assam’s campaign. Together, they embodied the spirit of a fearless unit.

“So proud of them,” Pallabita smiled. “They are daredevils. Not scared of anything. That’s why they could achieve this.”

The coach remains optimistic about what lies ahead. “These girls can do wonders. They have already done so much with limited resources. The future is bright,” she said, extending her gratitude to Betkuchi High School for its constant support.

Most of the players hail from financially underprivileged backgrounds, yet their determination and grit have made them champions. For Pallabita, the triumph is more than a trophy – it’s a symbol of possibility, of hope, and of the many more stories waiting to be written on Assam’s football fields.







