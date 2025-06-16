Once an escort kid, now a football coach: This Guwahati’s youth named India U-23 manager at 21

Guwahati, June 16: Eleven years ago, a boy walked into the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium holding the hands of NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) players — a wide-eyed escort kid, living a dream from the touchline. Today, that boy, Chinmoy Kalita of Guwahati, just 21, is preparing to step onto the international stage again — this time, as the manager of the India U-23 national football team, heading to Tajikistan for international friendlies.

Growing up with dreams of donning the national jersey, Chinmoy’s aspirations were momentarily fulfilled through the youth ranks of NEUFC. But life, and an untimely knee injury during the pandemic, had other plans. “I always wanted to play for my country. I started the journey as a goalkeeper, but fate intervened. Still, I’ve found my way back to the game — and that’s what matters the most,” Chinmoy tells The Assam Tribune, moments before leaving for Dushanbe.

Now tasked with managing a squad brimming with talent from across the Indian Super League, Chinmoy knows what this opportunity means. “This is a massive moment — not just in my career, but in my life. To be a manager of any national side is a privilege. When I got the call, I was speechless,” he recalls.

Despite his young age, Chinmoy carries with him the experience of having been part of the NorthEast United FC system for several years. He’s currently the club’s kit manager, a role he’s held for three seasons, while also pursuing his coaching qualifications. He has already completed his AIFF C Licence, and is determined to climb higher.

“I’m learning every single day. This journey has already taught me so much. I know this role comes with responsibility — especially when managing players who are regulars in the ISL. I’ll give it my all,” he says with conviction.

Journey moulded by mentors

The rise of Chinmoy Kalita is a tale of mentorship, passion and perseverance. Among those who have shaped his journey, he counts Subam Rabha, a neighbour and former NEUFC coach (now with Odisha FC), and NEUFC’s current head coach Juan Pedro Benali, assistant coach Naushad Moosa (now head coach of India U-23), and Shahshad Muhammad, first-team manager.

“I’m immensely grateful to the entire NEUFC family. They’ve helped me grow as a professional and as a person,” Chinmoy says. “Even now, I draw strength and learning from them.”

With the AIFF charting out a long-term roadmap for the U-23 squad — including exposure tours and camps during the FIFA international windows — Chinmoy is helping the side for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

For him, age is no limitation — but a motivator. “People often tell me I’m one of the youngest managers in Indian football. Managing the U-23 side at 21 — it’s overwhelming, but it keeps me going.”

From goalposts to dugouts

Chinmoy’s early days were rooted in Lutuma Football Academy, where he started out as a goalkeeper. At just 13, he was selected for NEUFC’s trials and later represented their U-15 and U-17 teams. He even got to train with the senior squad, under the guidance of former India internationals Sandip Nandy and Subhasish Roy Chowdhury.

That stint continued till the 2019–20 season — until the injury that forced him off the pitch. But instead of drifting away from football, Chinmoy made a quiet, determined return from the sidelines.

“I don’t know what the future holds. But I know I want to stay in football — as a coach, a manager, or in any role. Football is life for me,” he says with a smile.