Olympics medals under fire as Olympian shares quality issues after a week

Guwahati, August 10: Paris 2024 Olympian has recently taken to Instagram to share the state of his Olympic medal after a week of having secured the third position.

Nyjah Huston from the US had secured bronze in the men’s skateboarding final, while his compatriot Jagger Eaton clinched the second place and took home a silver medal. Yuto Horigome had finished first and won a gold medal for Japan.

A week after his Paris Olympics win, Nyjah took to his Instagram handle to share the condition of Olympic medal with his 5.3 million followers on Thursday.

In the short clip, Nyjah had shared that the Olympic medals look great when they are brand new, but seemed to lose their shine later.

Nyjah said on Instagram “Alright, so these Olympics medals look great when they are brand new.

"But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend.

"They're apparently not as high quality as you'd think.

"Look at that though. It's looking rough.

"Even the front, it's starting to chip off a little.

"So yeah I don't know, Olympic medals, we gotta step up the quality a little bit."

Nyjah also shared a picture of his medal and put a caption that said that the medal went to war and back.

The quality of the Olympics medals came under scrutiny after Nyjah Huston shared the pictures on Instagram.

The Olympic medals given to winners at the games in Paris 2024 were designed in a way to associate the iconic Eiffel Tower with the medal. Each Olympic and Paralympic medal is set with a piece of the original iron from the Eiffel Tower which was built between 1887 and 1889. As the iconic monument underwent a number of changes and renovations, certain metallic elements have been permanently removed and conserved over the years.

For the Paris Olympics, the Eiffel Tower Operating Company has allowed these pieces of the Eiffel Tower to add to the glory of each Olympian who win at the Games in 2024.