Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker motivates youngsters to embrace sports as career

Guwahati, Sept 4: Ace shooter Manu Bhaker, who was honoured with the Best Sportsperson (National) award in Guwahati on Wednesday on the occasion of Bhogeswar Baruah’s birth anniversary, encouraged young children to take up sports as a career.

“Sports has been a beautiful journey and a great career option,” said Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, after receiving the award.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “Sports is something different as you get to represent your country. Sportspersons have a very short career span, but within it one gets to witness so many things — ups, downs, victories and achievements.”

She added, “Staying away from families for a long time, devoting yourself to tough training and hard work, and then winning a medal for your country and watching the national flag fly high — that is the best moment of your life. The years of hard work, along with the sacrifices of your parents, are fulfilled in that moment.”

Bhaker further noted, “The respect a sportsperson receives is beyond words. Being a sportsperson myself, I would like to encourage you all to take up sports as a career option. You get to travel the world and learn important lessons along the way.”



