Olympic athletes permitted with two-minute posts on social media

Geneva, Jan 21: Accredited athletes are permitted to post audio and video recordings of up to two minutes per post of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Gangwon 2024 under the guidelines of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC released its official Social and Digital Media Guidelines to give the permission to athletes to share their experience at the Olympic Games on their personal digital accounts, while also protecting the rights of the Media Rights-holders (MRHs), reports Xinhua.

Athletes are able to post recordings from the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Olympic Village, competition and training venues, as well as the practice areas. The competition venues are open for the recording of athletes up to one hour before the start of their competition and after they have left the mixed zone or doping control station, IOC explained.

"All other individuals accredited to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, including coaches, technical staff, entourage members, team officials, volunteers, personnel of National Olympic Committees (NOCs), International Federations (IFs) or the Organising Committee and other team personnel who take part in the Games, must comply with the IOC Social and Digital Media Guidelines for Accredited Individuals other than Athletes Participating at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," IOC said.