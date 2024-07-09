Odisha CM announces cash incentive of Rs 15 lakhs for sports stars Kishore Jena, Amit Rohidas

Bhubaneswar, July 8: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced an incentive of Rs 15 lakhs each for the two young sports stars of Odisha ace javelin thrower Kishore Jena and Indian field hockey player Amit Rohidas qualified for the Paris Olympic to further motivate the duo to achieve their goal



The Chief Minister expressed hope that the cash incentives will inspire and motivate Jena and Indian hockey star Rohidas. The cash incentive will bring laurels to the nation by presenting an excellent performance in the Olympics going to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024. Majhi termed the Olympics as a mega event in sports and games while by qualifying to participate in this global sports event, Jena and Rohidas have made their native places as well as the whole of Odisha proud.

“I am fully assured that their tireless willpower, hard work, dedication and perseverance displayed by the two sportspersons will inspire young and budding talents in Odisha. I wish them success on behalf of the people of Odisha,” said Majhi. He expressed that the people of Odisha have full faith in the duo and with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Rohidas and Jena will present an excellent performance in the Olympics.