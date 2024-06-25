Now it's up to Riyan to cement his place in the side: Devajit Saikia

Guwahati, June 25: Lauding Riyan Parag’s continuous good performance, BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia said the Assam youngster has deservedly gotten the call-up to the national side.

On Monday, Riyan was named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. India will visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a 5-match T20I series against the hosts.

With this, Riyan becomes the first ever male cricketer from Assam to be named for the Indian senior cricket team.

Saikia termed it a red-letter day for Assam cricket.

“I wish him (Riyan Parag) all the best. He deserved to be called to the national side, especially after performing consistently well in the last several years. His performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Deodhar Trophy, and the IPL have been great, which caught the attention of the selectors,” Saikia told The Assam Tribune from Mumbai.

Saikia said now it's up to Riyan to cement his place on the side.

“Now that Riyan has the opportunity, he should grab it with both hands and cement his place on the side. It's a great opportunity for him. Riyan being the first player from the Northeast, he will be looked up to as a role model or source of motivation by the players, not just from Assam but from all the NE states," Saikia added.





Riyan’s feat:

In this IPL season, Riyan scored 573 runs in 14 innings with a strike rate of 149.21. He scored four half-centuries, with 84 not out being his highest. And ever since, he has been in contention.

Last year, for the first time, Assam reached the semifinals of the 2023–24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the domestic T20 competition. The team was mostly dependent on Riyan Parag.

Riyan scored 510 runs in 10 matches to emerge as the highest run-getter. His average was 85, and the strike rate was 182.79. He hit 40 sixes and 31 fours. He also picked up 11 wickets in the tournament.

The phenomenal batting all-rounder smashed seven consecutive 50s and almost single-handedly took Assam to the semifinal. Against Bengal, he remained not out on 50 off 31 balls, scored a 33-ball 57 against Kerala, 61 off 34 balls against Bihar, an unbeaten 76 off 37 balls against Services, 53 not out in 29 balls against Sikkim, 76 in 39 balls against Chandigarh, and 72 off 37 against Himachal Pradesh.

In the process, Riyan overshadowed the likes of Virender Sehwag, Devon Conway, Hamilton Masakadza, Kamran Akmal, Jos Buttler, David Warner, and Wayne Madsen.

'Doors will be open for more Assam cricketers'

With Riyan’s selection for the national side, former cricketers think doors will open for more Assam players.

Former Assam's wicketkeeper batter, Syed Zakaria Zuffri, said it's an awesome development for Assam cricket.

“This is a great moment for us. Riyan has made his parents and all of us so proud. I hope doors will open for more Assam cricketers from now on. I wish him all the best," said Zakaria, a former captain. At one point of time in his career, Zakaria was touted to be a prospect for a national call-up.

Assam senior team's coach and former batter Subhrajit Saikia said finally the day they were waiting for has arrived.

“Finally, the day has arrived. Riyan should have been on the national side much earlier. But we are all so happy at the development,” Saikia, who witnessed Riyan's growth from close quarters in the last several years, told The Assam Tribune on Monday evening.

“This is a great development from Assam's perspective. I believe this news will motivate the youngsters and give them the courage to work hard towards a goal. I hope this becomes a new beginning for Assam and its players,” he said.