"Not even in my dreams”: Shubman Gill reflects on becoming India’s test captain

London, June 15: Someone who never dreamt of leading the national cricket team, India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill has set himself the goal of creating a team culture where every player is "secure and happy".

A transitional India will search for their maiden Test series victory in England since 2007, and the first match is scheduled to take place at Leeds on June 20.

"It was like, not even in my dreams, I thought I wanted to be the captain of the Indian cricket team. So, apart from all the silverware and trophies aside, I really would like to build a team culture where everyone is very secure and happy," Gill told the broadcaster.

But Gill knew that the task was easier said than done. "I know it can be a very difficult environment, especially with all the competition and the number of matches that we play, different squads coming in. But if I'm able to do that, I think that would be my goal," he added.

Gill acknowledged that Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket on May 7, had laid out a clear path for him.

"It can seem like he is not aggressive, but Rohit is very aggressive in terms of his tactics. He is someone who is very clear with his communication prior to the matches, during the series and even after the series, what he wants from the players."

Gill said he wanted to follow the path of his predecessor Rohit, who had always put the team ahead of individuals.

Gill also revealed that he hid all the captaincy talk even from his father, his biggest source of support in his career.

"I don't even think he (father) dreamt of me being the Indian Test captain, like even myself as well. All I remember when I was young, all my dreams were to play for India and win matches.

"So yeah, he called me when the news broke out, I think a couple of days before. But I knew sometime before (the news flashed), but I didn't tell him because I wanted to tell him when it's official. But we had a very heartfelt conversation once he got to know that I've been named the captain," he said.





--PTI