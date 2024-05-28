Norway Chess kicks off with thrilling classical draws; Armageddon decides all round 1 games

Stavanger (Norway), May 28: Norway Chess 2024 commenced in thrilling fashion as round 1 saw all the games ending up in a draw with Armageddon deciding the points across both main and women’s events. In the main event, Ding Liren and Magnus Carlsen played a calm classical game, concluding in a 14-move draw. Following the tournament’s rules, they moved to an Armageddon game, where Carlsen showcased his prowess by winning convincingly with Black.

In a highly anticipated clash between young talents India's R Praggnanandhaa and Alireza Firouzja, the classical game ended in a draw. The subsequent Armageddon game saw both players under severe time pressure. However, India’s star prodigy emerged victorious, clinching the win with just one second remaining on his clock.



Meanwhile, Fabiano Caruana faced Hikaru Nakamura in another engaging match. Nakamura's solid preparation led to a balanced position quickly, but Caruana missed a critical opportunity to gain an advantage. Their game ended in a draw, and Nakamura triumphed in the Armageddon game, again playing as Black.



The women's tournament also saw intense action. Although all classical games ended in draws, the game between Pia Cramling and Koneru Humpy was particularly note worthy.



Cramling gained a significant advantage early and was poised to win by move 19, according to computer analysis. However, she couldn’t convert her advantage, and the game concluded peacefully. Ju Wenjun emerged victorious against Vaishali , while Lei Tingjie defeated Anna Muzychuk in their respective Armageddon round 1 battles.

In the main event Round 2 parings, Carlsen will take on Nakamura, while Firouzja will be up against Caruana and Liren will face Praggnanandhaa. In the Women's event, Indian duo Vishali and Koneru will take on each other, while Lei Tingjie will face Pia Cramling and Ju Wenjum will be up against Anna Muzychuk.

This year, the competition features not only the renowned Norway Chess tournament but also introduces Norway Chess Women, an all female tournament showcasing the best female players globally.



Both tournaments follow a 6 player double round robin format with equal prize funds, underscoring a commitment to gender equality in chess.