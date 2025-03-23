NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Benali signs new two-year deal

Guwahati, Mar 23: NorthEast United FC announced that head coach Juan Pedro Benali has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him with NorthEast United FC until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Benali, who joined the club in May 2023, has ignited a transformative period for NorthEast United FC. His impact has been immediate and profound, steering the team to unprecedented heights. In his first assignment, he guided the Highlanders to the semi-finals of the historic Durand Cup and took the club to within one point of ISL playoffs qualification, laying a strong foundation for future success.

The current season has witnessed a remarkable resurgence under Benali's leadership. The club achieved a historic milestone by clinching the Durand Cup title – the first major silverware in NorthEast United FC's history. Furthermore, the team has secured a spot in the ISL playoffs after a four-year hiatus, showcasing significant progress and fulfilling the aspirations of fans across the Northeast. The Highlanders finished fourth in the ISL standings and secured a ‘home advantage’ for the playoff.

Originally, Benali's contract included an extension clause tied to ISL playoff qualification. However, driven by a shared vision for long-term growth and stability, both the club and Benali have agreed to a fresh two-year contract, reinforcing their commitment to building a sustainable legacy.

In light of the news, NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham praised Juan’s leadership and spoke of his delight at the manager’s decision to stay.

“I am ecstatic that our head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, has signed a new contract with the club. The way Juan has built this team is commendable with his insatiable hunger for improvement and success. We have a vision for the club, and with Juan at the helm, we believe we can build something meaningful at NorthEast United FC,” Abraham said.

“I have truly special feelings for this football club. With John and Mandar, we have a clear vision of what we want to build at this club. After two seasons, I feel at home at NorthEast United FC, with this incredible bunch of players, the coaching staff and the other staff. We are one big family; we’re moving in the right direction, and together we can build something meaningful at NorthEast that the fans will be proud of,” Juan Pedro Benali expressed.

CEO Mandar Tamhane echoed Abraham's sentiments, emphasising the importance of continuity. “Continuity is the cornerstone of our project at NorthEast United FC. Extending Juan’s contract was an easy decision. It is a reflection of our dedication to continuity and our vision of empowering youth. We believe this long-term project will have a profound and lasting impact on football development in Northeast India and Indian football,” Tamhane said.