'Northeast has talent; what it needs is direction': Somdev Devvarman

Guwahati, Jan 18: As the Australian Open 2026 gets under way in Melbourne, Indian tennis finds itself at a defining moment. For the first time in several seasons, the year’s opening Grand Slam is being played without an active Indian Major champion following the retirement of long-time doubles mainstay Rohan Bopanna.

With Indian singles players missing from the main draw for a fourth successive Slam, much of the spotlight now falls on doubles specialist Yuki Bhambri, ranked No. 21, to lead India’s challenge.

Former India No. 1 Somdev Devvarman sees this phase not just as a sporting transition but as a moment for deeper reflection.

He believes the questions facing Indian tennis go beyond results at the top and point towards the need to make the sport more accessible if it is to grow in popularity.

In this interview with The Assam Tribune conducted via Zoom, Devvarman speaks about India’s enduring strength in doubles, the structural gaps in singles, the lessons young players must learn early, and his recent visit to Guwahati, which left him optimistic about the Northeast’s potential.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q: How do you see Yuki Bhambri leading India’s doubles charge?

Somdev Devvarman: Yuki Bhambri is the best doubles player in the country right now. He is close to the Top 20 and has the level to go further. Doubles players often peak later, and Yuki is right in that window. What really helps him is his singles background, which shows in his movement and decision-making.

After injuries, he has managed his body extremely well. He is one of the best returners around, and even the biggest servers struggle to find a safe option against him in tight moments. He plays aggressively, has great hands and sharp instincts. He also understands partnership well, which is crucial in doubles. A deep run at a Grand Slam would not surprise me at all.

Q: What will Indian tennis miss most after Rohan Bopanna?

Devvarman: His serve and his calm under pressure. There were countless matches where, in a tight situation, you just wanted Rohan to serve. He gave you that sense of security. He could hold serve almost at will, and that confidence spread through the team. His leadership and reliability will be difficult to replace.

Q: Why has India done well in doubles but struggled in singles?

Devvarman: It comes down to clarity and focus. Many players realised doubles gave them the best chance to play Grand Slams and build a career. They committed fully and understood the system. Singles is far more physical and demanding. We have not always trained in the areas where the global game has moved ahead. That is why many of our top players eventually train abroad.

Q: How can tennis reach more children in India?

Devvarman: By making it accessible. There is no single solution. Courts, coaching, cost and competition all matter. You cannot fix one thing and expect everything else to improve. But unless more children can actually pick up a racquet without barriers, the sport will remain limited to a small section.

Q: What needs to change to produce players like Leander Paes & Sania Mirza consistently?

Devvarman: A lot. Neither of them trained entirely within the Indian system. Coaching structures, tournament pathways and the overall environment need improvement. There is no magic formula, but change is necessary.

Q: Who is your pick for the Australian Open 2026 title?

Devvarman: It is hard to look past Jannik Sinner. His record in Melbourne speaks for itself. Carlos Alcaraz is very close, though. If he finds rhythm early, he can win it. Right now, Sinner has a slight edge.

Q: And on the women’s side?

Devvarman: Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite. But women’s tennis is unpredictable, and that is what makes it exciting. Several players are capable of making a strong run.

Q: How was your experience during your recent visit in Guwahati?

Devvarman: Very positive. The Northeast felt refreshing. There is talent and genuine interest. What is missing is direction. With the right structure and culture, this region can produce high-level players.

Q: One lesson young players must learn early?

Devvarman: Do not complain. Control what you can, focus on improvement and keep learning. The mindset matters as much as talent.