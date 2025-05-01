'No support, no encouragement': Sprinter Amlan Borgohain hits out at Assam athletics body

Guwahati, May 1: Assam’s sprint sensation Amlan Borgohain, who was part of the men’s 4x100m relay team that shattered the national record at the 2nd National Open Relay Carnival in Chandigarh on Wednesday, has strongly criticised the Assam Athletics Association for its lack of support towards athletes from the state.

Amlan Borgohain, along with teammates Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur and Manikanta Hoblidar — representing Reliance — clocked a stunning 38.69 seconds in the men’s 4x100m relay, surpassing the previous national record of 38.89 seconds set in 2010.

In a sharp post on social media platform X, Amlan Borgohain wrote, “Assam has only one athlete currently representing India — and even after setting a national record, there’s no support from the Assam Athletics Association. No help with registration fees, no encouragement. How will Assam athletes grow like this?”

The comment has sparked conversations among the state’s sports community, with many calling for introspection and reforms within the Assam Athletics Association to ensure budding talents receive the support they need.

Amlan Borgohain has consistently made headlines for his outstanding performances in national and international events. His latest achievement adds another feather to his cap and highlights the growing potential of athletes from Assam on the national stage.

The Assam Athletics Association is yet to respond publicly to the criticism.