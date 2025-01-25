New Zealand book last direct berth at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Dubai, Jan 25: New Zealand have ensured a direct entry to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 after Bangladesh lost the last match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against the West Indies in Basseterre on Friday. New Zealand were assured the direct berth as they finished ahead of Bangladesh on the basis of registering more wins (nine to Bangladesh’s eight) after both teams finished with 21 points in the 10-team tournament, that saw all teams play eight three match series four at home and four away.

Hosts India and the other five top teams were assured of direct qualification while the bottom four got a chance to make it through a Qualifier. Australia have won the championship with 39 points while India finished a close second with 37. England (32), South Africa (25), and Sri Lanka (22) are the other teams to have ensured direct berths to the World Cup.

Bangladesh (21), West Indies (18), Pakistan (17) and Ireland (eight) will be joined in the World Cup Qualifier by Scotland and Thailand, the two other highest ranked teams as of October 31, 2024. The details of the Qualifier will be announced in due course. There are two spots up for grabs through the Qualifier. India will host the Women's ODI World Cup for the fifth time in 2025, and its first global women's tournament since 2016 when the T20 World Cup ran parallel to the men's event. The 2025 edition is set to be similar to the 2022 edition, with eight teams taking part and playing a total of 31 matches.