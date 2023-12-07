New bowlers will learn quickly before heading to T20 World Cup, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai, Dec 7: India’s return to international women’s cricket action after nearly 2.5 months ended in a comprehensive 38-run defeat to England at the Wankhede Stadium, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the new bowlers will have to learn their lessons quickly in the run-up to 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.

India had elected to bowl first after winning the toss and even reduced England to 2/2 in the opening over, thanks to returning fast-bowler Renuka Singh Thakur. But after that, other bowlers, including two debutants in spinners Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil, couldn’t keep England under pressure, as the visitors made 197/6, and then reduced India to 159/6.

"We didn't follow our plans. New bowlers will learn quickly before heading to T20 World Cup. I know it's a tough game. They are very good batters, they have played good cricket for so many years. we had slight change in bowling department so we will come back stronger," said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

In India’s chase, apart from Shafali Verma’s 52, none of the batters could step up to hunt down 198. Moreover, India’s fielding performance left a lot to be desired, with Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt being given reprieves in the same over.

"I was expecting good fielding, but when you are away from international game, pressure could get to you. We just needed to back ourselves, we were looking for good start. After a couple of wickets, we had control over the game but the last ten overs didn't quite go to plan," added Harmanpreet.

England captain Heather Knight was pleased to get their tour of India off to a winning start and felt the bowlers will work on conceding less extras ahead of back-to-back T20Is over the weekend.

"Really good game. We continued to attack, picked the right areas, had a good partnership. It's the way we want to approach the game. We want to put the pressure back on opposition. I would have bowled first. We were really pleased with the total, quick outfield. A lot of extras we conceded, we could improve on that."