NEUFC’s striker Ajaraie wins golden double in ISL with 23-goal season

Guwahati, Apr 14: Alaaeddine Ajaraie of NorthEast United FC has been in scintillating form this season, consistently finding the net and creating opportunities for his teammates. The dynamic Moroccan forward concluded the season with a remarkable tally of 23 goals from 25 matches, along with seven assists.

His prolific performances earned him both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball on the night of the final on Saturday – a historic feat, making him the first player from the Highlanders to clinch these prestigious accolades.

Ajaraie, known for letting his football do the talking, has rarely been one for media interactions. But on an occasion as special as this, it was a delight to hear from the man who has given so much joy and belief to the fans over the course of the season.

Modest and grounded as ever, Ajaraie said, “I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, the support staff, and everyone back at the club offices. Their support was crucial – without them, I wouldn’t have been able to win these awards.”

“This has been an amazing, almost unbelievable season for me. It’s a tremendous honour – not just for me, but for my family and my team, NorthEast United FC. Winning the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball means a great deal. I dedicate these awards to my teammates and to the people of the Northeast. I look forward to helping my team in the future.”

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC finished as the second-highest scorer, with 14 goals to his name.

NorthEast United reached the ISL Playoffs this year for the first time in four seasons, with Ajaraie playing a pivotal role in the club’s resurgence. Although the Highlanders bowed out with a 0-2 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, the 32-year-old Moroccan remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

“Our primary target this season was to qualify for the ISL Playoffs – and we achieved that. Sadly, we couldn’t progress beyond the playoffs, which was disappointing. Personally, my aim was always to contribute as much as I could. Not being able to help the team in the playoffs hurt me, but I’m hopeful for another opportunity next season,” he shared.

Ajaraie also credited the club’s leadership for their faith in him – a key factor in his decision to sign for the Highlanders.

“I must thank our head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, and CEO, Mandar Tamhane, for bringing me to India. Last season wasn’t particularly great for me, but they placed their trust in me – and I’m deeply grateful for that.”

Reflecting on the campaign, Ajaraie revealed, “My favourite goal of the season was the one away against FC Goa. But my most cherished memory is definitely the away game in Chennai – that victory sealed our place in the ISL Playoffs.”

List of individual and team award winners from the ISL 2024-25 season:

Best Grassroots Programme: Jamshedpur FC

Best Elite Youth Programme: Punjab FC

Golden Glove: Vishal Kaith (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Golden Boot: Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC)

Golden Ball: Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC)

Emerging Player: Brison Fernandes (FC Goa)