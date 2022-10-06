NEUFC look to bounce back as new ISL season all set to begin

Guwahati, Oct 6: With the Indian Super League (ISL) all set to begin from Friday, here is a look at the NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). After a forgettable season last year, the Guwahati-based side will look to bounce back under the guidance of their new head coach Marco Balbul.

Last edition they finished tenth, securing just three wins during the entire campaign.

A chance to play in front of home fans again will boost NEUFC's chances of having a much better season this time around as they aim to secure a top-six spot under Marco Balbul.

The Highlanders have revamped their squad, especially their foreign contingent ahead of the new season and are looking for a fresh start.

They will go into the new season with a fairly young squad with just six players above the age of 30. Four of those are foreign players which means the onus will be on them to lead the side which is full of potential but there's a challenge with the inexperience as well.

The squad has a good balance in terms of numbers across the defensive and attacking areas with Balbul having a good variety of Indian and foreign players to choose from in attack.

In defence, the Highlanders will largely rely on Indian talent with just one foreign defender in their ranks in the shape of Michael Jakobsen.

The Highlanders have not been the most consistent side in the ISL history with just two appearances in the play-off stages of the league since its inception in 2014. However, the Guwahati-based side have come close on numerous occasions to make the semifinals, eventually missing out by narrow margins.

Foreign players: Aaron Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Matt Derbyshire and Sylvester Igboun.

The Highlanders have opted for a complete rebuild under their new head coach, adding a whole new bunch of foreign players. With all of Balbul's foreign signings being newcomers in the ISL, it will be interesting to see how the Israeli will incorporate them in his team along with his Indian players. Fans will be hoping to see the Highlanders get back to winning ways and make it to the playoffs.

Fixture: The Highlanders have a tough start to the season as they begin their campaign away to Durand Cup winners Bengaluru FC on Saturday.

Their first home game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati is against defending champions Hyderabad FC on October 13.

Head coach: Marco Balbul is replacing Khalid Jamil in the top position. The 55-year-old was an Israel international in his playing days and played for the two Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, winning the Israeli Premier League on three occasions.

As a manager, he has managed a host of Israeli clubs including Maccabi Haifa as he led them to a runners-up finish in the league twice. He also managed the Israel U-21 side for two years.