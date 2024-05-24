Neither I nor BCCI have approached any ex-Aussie cricketer with a coaching offer: Jay Shah

New Delhi, May 24: BCCI secretary Jay Shah formally dismissed the recent reports suggesting that the board has approached former Australian cricketers for the position of head coach of the men's national team. Shah issued a statement on Friday, clarifying that these rumours hold no merit and reiterated that the BCCI has not approached any former Australian players for the coaching role. BCCI is looking for a new head coach for the men's cricket team as Rahul Dravid's stint will come to an end at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

On May 13, Indian board invited applications for Dravid’s successor at the top job, with a deadline set for May 27. The next India head coach would be appointed for the time period from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who finished the IPL 2024 as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, had revealed that he has been recently approached about taking over from Rahul Dravid as India's next head coach.

There were a few little one on one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it, Ponting had told the ICC.



However, the BCCI secretary has denied such reports saying, 'Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect. Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process.'



We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It's crucial that our coach has an in depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level, he added.