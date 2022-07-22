84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships final with first-attempt throw of 88.39m

By IANS
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships final with first-attempt throw of 88.39m
X

New Delhi, July 22: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India's biggest medal prospect at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, took just 10 seconds to qualify for the men's javelin final with a massive throw of 88.39m on Friday.

Chopra progressed to the final as he breached the 83.50m mark (Q-mark) with ease in his first attempt.

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, too, joined him in the list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m.

Last month, Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the Diamond League in Stockholm en route to a silver medal.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve...

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Next Story
Similar Posts
Munich Para Shooting World Cup: India record best-ever finish with 10 medals
2022-07-21T20:30:48+05:30

Munich, Jul 21: Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana won two gold on the final day as India produced...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi, triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test
21 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 21: Two Commonwealth Games-bound athletes, sprinter S....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sprinter Hima Das qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 200 m event
2022-07-20T13:32:56+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's 'Dhing Express', Hima Das has qualified for the upcoming Birmingham...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur athlete bags silver at 54th Asian Physique Sports Champ
20 July 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Imphal,July 20: Solimlo Jajo and Solan Jajo from Manipur who represented team India at the ongoing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs after Tuesday's match against SA
18 July 2022 2:45 PM GMT

Durham, July 18: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from ODI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Following ODI series win against England, India consolidate No. 3 position in ICC rankings
2022-07-18T19:30:33+05:30

Manchester, July 18: India's series victory over England has seen the Rohit Sharma-led side further...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE: Report
2022-07-17T20:30:31+05:30

Dubai, July 17: The hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be shifted out of Sri Lanka despite the island...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Babar surpasses Kohli in becoming fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs in international
17 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Galle, July 17: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest batter from Asia and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cricketer booked for forging documents to get into Tripura team
17 July 2022 9:08 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 17: A case was filed against a cricketer from West Bengal who allegedly forged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title
17 July 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Singapore, Jul 17: Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

How IPL Predictions Work: Are They Accurate?
16 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Whenever the Indian Premier League is on, many are always excited to see who'll be the Champion. ...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kohli doesn't need any reassurance: Rohit
2022-07-15T17:31:05+05:30

London, Jul 15: India skipper Rohit Sharma has once again come to the defence of Virat Kohli after...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BCCI moves SC seeking urgent hearing on plea to allow amendment of Constitution
15 July 2022 10:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday moved the Supreme...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships final with first-attempt throw of 88.39m

New Delhi, July 22: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India's biggest medal prospect at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, took just 10 seconds to qualify for the men's javelin final with a massive throw of 88.39m on Friday.

Chopra progressed to the final as he breached the 83.50m mark (Q-mark) with ease in his first attempt.

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, too, joined him in the list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m.

Last month, Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the Diamond League in Stockholm en route to a silver medal.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve...

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Similar Posts
Munich Para Shooting World Cup: India record best-ever finish with 10 medals
2022-07-21T20:30:48+05:30

Munich, Jul 21: Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana won two gold on the final day as India produced...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Commonwealth Games-bound sprinter Dhanalakshmi, triple jumper Aishwarya Babu fail dope test
21 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 21: Two Commonwealth Games-bound athletes, sprinter S....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sprinter Hima Das qualifies for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in 200 m event
2022-07-20T13:32:56+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's 'Dhing Express', Hima Das has qualified for the upcoming Birmingham...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur athlete bags silver at 54th Asian Physique Sports Champ
20 July 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Imphal,July 20: Solimlo Jajo and Solan Jajo from Manipur who represented team India at the ongoing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs after Tuesday's match against SA
18 July 2022 2:45 PM GMT

Durham, July 18: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from ODI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Following ODI series win against England, India consolidate No. 3 position in ICC rankings
2022-07-18T19:30:33+05:30

Manchester, July 18: India's series victory over England has seen the Rohit Sharma-led side further...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE: Report
2022-07-17T20:30:31+05:30

Dubai, July 17: The hosting of 2022 Asia Cup could be shifted out of Sri Lanka despite the island...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Babar surpasses Kohli in becoming fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs in international
17 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Galle, July 17: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday became the fastest batter from Asia and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cricketer booked for forging documents to get into Tripura team
17 July 2022 9:08 AM GMT

Agartala, Jul 17: A case was filed against a cricketer from West Bengal who allegedly forged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title
17 July 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Singapore, Jul 17: Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

How IPL Predictions Work: Are They Accurate?
16 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Whenever the Indian Premier League is on, many are always excited to see who'll be the Champion. ...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kohli doesn't need any reassurance: Rohit
2022-07-15T17:31:05+05:30

London, Jul 15: India skipper Rohit Sharma has once again come to the defence of Virat Kohli after...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

BCCI moves SC seeking urgent hearing on plea to allow amendment of Constitution
15 July 2022 10:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday moved the Supreme...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X