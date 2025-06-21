Neeraj Chopra committed to throw 90 metres in more competitions after Paris DL win

Paris, June 21: After claiming victory in the Paris Diamond League, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra remains committed to throw 90 metres in the upcoming competitions.

With a powerful 88.16m throw on his very first attempt at Stade Charlety on Saturday, Chopra claimed his first Diamond League title in two years, outclassing Germany's Julian Weber, who finished second with a throw of 87.88m. Brazil's Luiz Mauricio da Silva claimed third spot with a throw of 86.62m in the third round.

Chopra expressed his elation after finishing on the top step of the podium in the French capital.

"Today I was really happy with the start because I had a really good run-up technique, and everything was perfect. However, I felt that my body was going too much to the left today. I was trying to go with the javelin with my chest, so my technique was not so good today. My run-up technique was perfect, and the first throw was really good to start with. I am very happy with 88 metres today and a win after such a long time in a Wanda Diamond League," he told the broadcaster.

The 27-year-old recalled his debut in Diamond League which came in Paris in 2017. Chopra vowed to maintain consistency in the season after surpassing the 90m mark in Doha leg of the Diamond League on May 16, recording a throw of 90.23m to finish second. Weber had claimed the title there with a final-round effort of 91.06m.

"Also, when I started my Wanda Diamond League career, I started here in Paris, so it is my second time here after my debut in 2017. After seven or eight years, I am happy with the win here. For me consistency is the biggest key. Yet, sometimes when you are competing in events like World Championships, the Olympics or some other big events, you need to be able to win in tough conditions, and under pressure. I am very happy to win here amongst so many great athletes. The guys throw really far and I am happy with my consistency, and I am hoping to be able to throw 90 metres in more competitions," the Indian javelin star said.

Chopra also highlighted the positive impact of legendary javelin thrower Jan Zelezny, under whose guidance he has been training. He described the Czech icon as a source of infectious energy and credited him with helping fine-tune his technique - especially by suggesting quicker, shorter steps during the crossover phase instead of longer ones. Chopra said working with the three-time Olympic champion has boosted his confidence and composure.

"Having Jan Zelezny around me makes me feel great about myself. When I am around him or when he coaches me, I feel very good. There is some positive energy about him, and everybody knows he was a great athlete who threw over 90 metres. Unlike other coaches who told me to take long steps when I start the crossing over, he said I can take shorter steps, but I have to do it in good speed. This is really good what I am already doing, but I need to focus on my technique when I throw," he said.

