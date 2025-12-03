Navneet, Jarmanpreet to captain SG Pipers in Hockey India League

New Delhi, Dec 3: Hockey India League franchise SG Pipers have announced defender Jarmanpreet Singh and forward Navneet Kaur as captains of their men's and women's teams, respectively, for the upcoming season of the league.

Defender Jarmanpreet will lead the men’s side, with Australian midfielder Ky Willott taking up the role of vice-captain.

On the women’s team, star forward Navneet retains the captaincy, with Australia’s Kaitlin Nobbs taking on the vice-captaincy ahead of her first season with the Pipers.

Last season, Jarmanpreet emerged as one of SG Pipers’ standout performers. His impressive contribution to India’s Asia Cup 2025 triumph further underscores his readiness to lead from the front.

“I want to thank our coaches and the management for giving me this opportunity. With a strong mix of junior and senior players, we are confident in building a powerful team and are aiming to bring home the title," Jarmanpreet said.

Willott stepped up last season with his exceptional work rate, maturity on the ball, and ability to dictate play, attributes that now see him assume a formal leadership role. He comes into the League on the back of playing an influential role in Hockey Club Melbourne’s Hockey One title triumph on Sunday.

Excited to visit India and join the squad, men's team head coach Tim Oudenaller said, “With his experience and dedication, Jarmanpreet will be able to guide the team to its highest potential. Ky will be the vice-captain this season. Despite his age, he brings considerable experience from last season, making him well-equipped to support Jarmanpreet and guide the team to reach their full potential. In a few weeks, the team will see each other in India. They know what I expect and what to do to achieve the best result at the end of the competition.”

The women’s team will see Navneet returning as captain, after a strong campaign where she led the attack, scored decisive goals, and showcased her influence in India’s international outings. Supporting her will be Kaitlin , whose international pedigree, defensive awareness, and calm decision-making add tremendous balance to the squad. 2025 HIL winner Nobbs starred in Perth Thundersticks’ triumph in the Hockey One Final on Sunday.

“Thank you, SG Pipers, once again for choosing me as the captain of the SG Pipers women’s team. I am confident that we will achieve strong results this season. Keeping in mind the shortcomings of last season, we planned for the auction alongside our head coach, Sofie and our Assistant Coach Helen Mary. I am sure that our preparation will reflect in our performances. Once again, thank you, SG Pipers, for placing your trust in me as captain," said Navneet.

Sofie Gierts, Head Coach of the Women’s Team, said, “We have retained Navneet as captain because she consistently reflects the values, we want this team to stand for. Her integrity, calm intensity and exceptional hockey talent make her the ideal leader in a high-performance environment. We have also appointed Kaitlin as vice-captain; her guidance and experience, especially winning last year's HIL final, will be invaluable. She brings a leadership style that thrives under pressure while always supporting her teammates."

