Nagaland girl bags silver medal in 37th National Games

Guwahati, Oct 29: Nagaland girl Liike Kibami bagged her second medal on Sunday at the 37th National Games, being held in Goa.

According to reports, Kibami clinched the silver medal in the women’s 50–60 kg match in the Tanding category in indigenous martial art from Southeast Asia called Pencak Silat.

It may be mentioned that on October 27, Nagaland won a medal for the first time ever after a decade in the ongoing 37th National Games.

The women's team, comprising Liike Kibami, Hinokali, and Avikali V Sheqi, secured the bronze in Pencak Silat Regu, making it a comeback for the state in the National Games since the 2011 edition, which took place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, when the state won two bronze medals.