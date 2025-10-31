‘My best innings’, Laura Wolvaardt’s hails 169 -run knock in Guwahati against England

Guwahati, Oct 31: South African captain Laura Wolvaardt, who struck a magnificent 169 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, rated the innings as the best of her career.

Her superb knock powered South Africa to their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup final – a historic first for the Proteas women.

“I think it’s my favourite hundred that I’ve scored – just the occasion, World Cup semifinals – pretty special,” Wolvaardt told The Assam Tribune after the match.

When asked if she would call it the best innings of her career, the 26-year-old right-hander nodded with a smile, “Yes, it is. This has to be at the top of my career. To win this against such a strong bowling side, this is right up there.”

Reflecting on her time in Guwahati, Wolvaardt said she enjoyed batting at the ACA Stadium.

“It’s been very nice playing here. This hundred is even more special, given there are a lot of good spinners. So yeah, very special,” she said.

Wolvaardt lived her childhood dream by scoring a century and leading South Africa to their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final.

Her majestic innings set the tone for South Africa’s commanding total of 319 for seven after England opted to bowl first. The Proteas captain paced her innings perfectly – her first 50 came off 52 balls before she unleashed a late flourish, peppering the boundary in the final overs.

“It still feels a bit unreal,” Wolvaardt said. “This is something you dream about as a kid – getting a century in a World Cup. It’s a very special day, and I’m so glad we won in the end.

“We knew the start would be crucial. Tazmin Brits and I have been strong at the top of the order and that gives confidence to the rest. We knew it was a good wicket and wanted to make the most of it. I went with the momentum and tried to stay till the 40th over to allow the others to go big at the end.”

Setting a daunting target of 320, the Proteas bowlers dismantled England’s chase, bowling them out for 194 in 42.3 overs. South Africa’s attack struck early, reducing England to 1 for 3 inside the first few overs.

“I think those first three wickets were crucial,” Wolvaardt said. “Coming back from that was always going to be tough with 300 on the board. The way we started was great.”

Interestingly, the same venue had seen a contrasting result just weeks earlier. On October 3, in their opening match of the tournament, South Africa were bundled out for 69 and lost to England by 10 wickets.

“It’s crazy to think it’s the same conditions, same venue – and we scored 319 against the same opposition,” Wolvaardt said. “Whatever we did today, we need to keep doing. It was a really good mindset.”

With the final now awaiting them, Wolvaardt said the team is focused but not burdened by pressure.

“I think we’ve played some amazing cricket throughout the tournament. We just need to keep doing what we’ve done. It’ll be a great game either way, no matter who we play. I’m very excited,” she added with a grin.