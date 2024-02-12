Mumbai Open WTA 125K tennis: Semenistaja weathers Hunter’s storm to emerge champion; Prarthana loses doubles final

Mumbai, Feb 11: Latvia’s sixth seed Darja Semenistaja weathered the storm and emerged champion, winning the singles title in the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Semenistaja gallantly fought back from the brink of defeat to overcome 29-year-old Australian Storm Hunter 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-2 in the grand final under floodlights in the event organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

In a match of fluctuating fortunes in which players were engaged in a battle of long baseline rallies, the 121st-ranked Latvian player Semenistaja showed solid resilience and managed to come out stronger in the end against the 150th-ranked Australian Hunter and win her maiden WTA crown.

Earlier, second seeds Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Sabrina Santamaria of America captured the doubles title, brushing aside the challenge of India's No. 1 Prarthana Thombare and Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono. The second-seeded Slovenian American pairing won the first set 6-4 before Thombare/Hartono struck an early break to lead 2-0 in the second.

However, Jakupovic/ Santamaria fought back to take six of the last seven games and complete the 6-4, 6-3 win in one hour and 25 minutes. Jakupovic was also a finalist in the singles event at this tournament in 2017 when she lost to reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Results:

Singles (final): 6-Darja Semenistaja (LAT) bt Storm Hunter (AUS) 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-2.

Doubles (final): 2-Dalila Jakupovic (SLO)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) bt Arianne Hartono (NED)/Prarthana Thombare (IND) 6-4, 6-3.