Mourinho handed four-match ban for comments after Istanbul derby

Istanbul, Feb 28: Turkish football club Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been banned for four games and fined a total of 35,194 pound for comments made after Monday's game with local rivals Galatasaray. Galatasaray, who accused the 62-year-old coach of making racist statements after the Istanbul debry. In his post-match comments, Mourinho had said the Galatasaray bench were "jumping like monkeys" following an early challenge and also said the fixture was better for being refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic rather than Turkish officials after both clubs requested a foreign appointment.

However, Fenerbahce in its statement said post-match remark made by Mourinho Mourinho has been deliberately taken entirely out of context and distorted in a misleading manner. But, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed it would sanction Mourinho for two separate disciplinary matters.

In its statement, TFF said Mourinho is sentenced with a ban and a fine of 1,17,000 TL for "entering the the dressing room where the match referees were located, came to the match referee and used his expressions towards the referee of the match and immediately afterwards, he directed his actions and statements towards the 4th referee of the match, the Turkish referee, and accused Turkish football of chaos and disorder with derogatory and offensive expressions towards both the Turkish football community and all Turkish referees, thus insulting the brand value of football activities in Turkey".

According to BBC, Fenerbahce officials said that the club will appeal the penalties given to Mourinho. The Portuguese coach also "accused Turkish football of chaos and disorder with insulting and offensive statements towards both the Turkish football community and all Turkish referees". Regarding his post-match press conference comments, Mourinho also received another two-match ban for "an act against sportsmanship" and been fined 32,651 pounds.

"Considering the nature of the statements, it was determined that the statements used towards the members of the opposing team, were not mandatory, were contrary to the ethics of sports and the concept of fair play, contained expressions that could encourage violence and disorder in sports and could cause fan incidents, and therefore, it was deemed an act against sportsmanship, and considering that the action was carried out through a press conference," TFF added.