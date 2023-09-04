Motorsport: Reise INRSC East Zone Event Concludes in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 4: The Reise Gravel Dirt Attack in Guwahati paved the way for another thrilling spectacle as Motorsport INC successfully wrapped up the Reise Indian National Rally Sprint Championship, Eastern Zonal event at Guwahati's PRP Valley this past Sunday (September 3).

This marked the second time a national-level motorbike event in the form of a Zonal round had graced the Northeast, offering local riders an invaluable opportunity to shine on the national stage. With approximately 60-70 riders hailing from the Northeast and West Bengal, the Sprint Rally served as a crucial qualifier for the final event slated for Goa later this year.





The event was conducted under the watchful eyes of officials from the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI) and received essential support from the Northeastern Motorsports Association (NEMA).

The action-packed day commenced with a pre-event scrutiny of bikes and documents around noon, with riders competing in various categories meticulously organized by the event coordinators.

The rally-sprint dirt track, stretching over approximately 7.5 kilometers across the picturesque hills and valleys of the resort, proved to be a challenging course for the riders.

A participant, Ajit Sharma, shared, "The offroad rally track, nestled amidst picturesque hills, was meticulously designed, presenting a challenging course for riders. Navigating the rugged terrain was no easy feat, yet, under the watchful guidance of the event organizers, we triumphed in safely conquering the course. It fills us with joy to witness a national event right here in Guwahati, providing us with the incredible opportunity to participate on a national stage."

Mayur Mahanta, another rider, remarked, "Generally, I am into motorcycle touring but tried my hands on rally for the first time. The biggest challenge for us today is the scorching heat, otherwise everything was perfect."





Dipak Boro, a long-time rider, stated, "I have been riding since 1988, generally I participate in dirt and motocross races, but today I joined just for fun as I like biking. Happy to see a national event happening in here, we want our youths interested in this sport to participate in national championships."

The winners of the event emerged as follows:

- *Bullet Class:* Madhurjya Jyoti, Hansraj Saikia, and Kaustab Choudhury.

- *Group B 131-165:* Madhurjya Jyoti, Hansraj Saikia, Ankur Saikia.

- *Group B 166-260:* Paominthang R Vaiphei, Ajit Sharma, and Mayur Mahanta.

- *Group 261-400:* Mayur Mahanta, Madhurjya Jyoti, and Hansraj Saikia.

- *Group D upto 260:* Arnab Kalita, Meban Aiboklang Suaim, and Ajit Sharma.

- *Open upto 550:* Ajit Sharma, Meban Aiboklang Suaim, and Hansraj Saikia.

- *Scooter upto 210:* Kinjal Palit and Vishal Das.

- *Zonal Star:* Paominthang R Vaiphei, Arnab Kalita, and Lawrence Bhuyan.

It's worth noting that this event was first organized in 2022 under the leadership of Jaidas Menon from Motorsports INC.