Most followed Paris 2024 hailed as "Olympic Games of a new era" by IOC president Bach

Lausanne, Dec 6: The Paris 2024 Olympic Games attracted a record 84 per cent of the potential global audience approximately five billion people according to the Paris 2024 Insights and Audience Report released on Thursday.

The report, based on independent research conducted on behalf of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), highlighted unprecedented digital engagement during the Games. Social media platforms saw 412 billion engagements, representing a 290 per cent increase compared to the Tokyo Games, driven by over 270 million posts across various platforms, reports Xinhua.

A total of 28.7 billion hours of footage were consumed globally across media platforms, marking a 25 per cent increase from the previous Games. On average, each viewer watched nearly nine hours of coverage. In France, 95 per cent of the population tuned in, watching an average of 24 hours of Olympic action.

The IOC's digital platforms also played an important role in this achievement, generating 16.7 billion engagements an increase of 174 per cent from prior Games. Combined, Olympic athletes, National Olympic Committees, International Federations, and Organizing Committees gained 85 million additional followers. Gen Z audiences, in particular, showed heightened levels of engagement, brand affinity, and connection to the Games compared to the general population.

"Paris 2024 demonstrated the unprecedented global appeal of the Olympic Games," said IOC president Thomas Bach. "The independent surveys also demonstrate that people believe that the Olympic Movement's mission to unite the world in peaceful competition is more important than ever in a divided world and that the Olympic values truly resonate with younger generations."

"These were Olympic Games of a new era," he noted. Being the first Olympic Games fully planned and delivered in line with Olympic Agenda 2020, Paris 2024 emphasised inclusiveness and sustainability, receiving positive feedback from both athletes and audiences.

According to the report, 95 per cent of athletes surveyed reported positive experiences. Seven out of ten people surveyed regarded Paris 2024 as a success and predicted that it would leave a positive legacy. Additionally, 85 per cent of ticketed event spectators rated their experience as excellent or good. "They (the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee) prepared the ground for the wonderful excitement we all experienced this summer, and for which you cannot plan. In this way, our Olympic Agenda vision became a reality.

Paris 2024 met the expectations of the world. These were truly Olympic Games of a new era. People were longing for something that gives them hope, that gives them joy, that makes them proud. Something they can believe in and something that brings us all together. And this was the Olympic Games Paris 2024. "I can only say merci beaucoup Paris 2024, and chapeau," Bach said. The final evaluation of Paris 2024 will continue into 2025 as the official evaluation process concludes with Paris 2024's final report to the IOC Session in March.