Monsoon Pickleball Championship season 2 to begin on August 20

Mumbai, July 11: Monsoon Pickleball Championship second edition is set to be held from August 20 to 25 here with 800 participants are expected to compete in a total of 47 categories.



The Championship offers a total of USD 100,000 (close to Rs 1 crore) prize money that will be up for grabs for all participants in the 47 categories ranging from Open PRO, 19+ intermediate, 30+ Open, 40+ Open, 50+ Open, 18+ Open, 60+ Open, Split Age 35+.



Former World No. 2 on the PPA Tour, Jocelyn 'Jay' Devilliers, often referred as the Flying Frenchman, has shot to the top of the sport in all three divisions. He has proven himself to be one of the most fiery and exciting players to watch and is one of the most popular professional pickleball players on tour and will bring flair and talent to the Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0.



Other international pickleball stars namely Meghan Fudge, Ryler Dheart, Rob Nunnery and Thaddea Lock will also feature at this championship.



"We are extremely happy to announce the second edition of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship. Global Sports' main aim is the absolute commitment towards growing the sport of pickleball in India and this edition will be bigger than the last tournaments we have conducted. Having Jay DeVilliers playing this tournament will inspire younger talent and give them a road map into playing professional pickleball," said, Niraj Jain, Tournament Director, Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0 & Partner, Global Sports.