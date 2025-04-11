Mohun Bagan SG, Classic FA set up high-voltage RFDL 2024-25 final showdown

Guwahati, April 11: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Classic FA of Manipur registered resounding wins in their Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024-25 semifinal matches against Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa respectively to set up a final faceoff at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai on April 14.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant swept past Jamshedpur FC 5-1 in their crucial semifinal clash to move into the final. The Red Miners had taken a lead right in the beginning of the game via Bivan Jyoti Laskar. The forward took advantage of a poorly-cleared ball by the Mariners' defence and drove it in with his left foot to give his side the lead in the 13th minute.

However, Mohun Bagan were quick to bounce back from the early setback and took just five minutes to level the scores.

Leimpokpam Sibajit Singh's aerial delivery was met with a flying header by Sahil Inamdar as the ball took a bounce before landing in the back of the net, catching the Jamshedpur FC defence off-guard. From that point onwards, Mohun Bagan Super Giant gained control over the game and never looked back. They went on to take the lead in the 22nd minute through Loitongbam Taison Singh, who caught the Red Miners' backline napping as he drove a grounded shot from his right foot into the bottom left corner of the net.

The Mariners kept on pushing the Jamshedpur FC defence onto their backfoot with their relentless pursuit for goal. On one such instance, the Kolkata giants performed a quick counter attacking move and following a string of combination passes Sandeep Malik found Serto Worneilen Kom completely unmarked inside the box and set him for their third goal.

The forward made no mistake in finding the back of the net with just the goalkeeper at his discretion, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant went into the break with a 3-1 advantage.

The Mariners kept with their momentum following the restart and didn't allow Jamshedpur to create space in the final third as they struggled to bounce back into the game.

In the 72nd minute, Serto Worneilen Kom produced a moment of sheer brilliance, hitting the top left corner with a lightning strike from distance to make it 4-1 and take the game further away from Jamshedpur FC's reach. Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to give up and registered their fifth goal of the day in the 78th minute, this time through substitute Shibam Munda and completed a massive statement victory to progress into the RFDL 2024-25 National Championship final.

In the second semifinal, Classic FA registered a comfortable 3-0 win over FC Goa to set up a final date against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Classic FA started the game on a strong foot and dominated the proceedings right from the get-go.

At the half hour mark, the Manipuri outfit finally found their first breakthrough. Md Arbash's corner kick resulted in a melee inside the box and the ball fell Punit Thangjam's feet who struck it first time to find the back of the net.

Before the Gaurs could find their feet back in the game, Md Arbash delivered another impeccable delivery from the corner. This time, however, the ball's trajectory saw it land directly into the net, leaving the FC Goa goalkeeper helpless and resulting in a superbly struck Olympic goal. Classic FA, thus, headed into the dressing room with a comfortable two-goal lead.

The second half saw FC Goa push the Classic FA backline more into their own box. However, the young Gaurs lacked the final output, as the scoreline remained 2-0 in favour of Classic FA. In the 78th minute, the Manipur academy put the game to bed by scoring their third goal. Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh capitalised on a mistake from the FC Goa defence and went on to take a touch and beat the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

The dark horses of the RFDL 2024-25 season, Classic FA will meet Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final on April 14 at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai.

Brief scores: Jamshedpur FC 1 (13' Bivan Jyoti Laskar) - Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5 (18' Sahil Inamdar, 21', 72' Serto Worneilen Kom, 78' Shibam Munda)

Classic FA 3 (30' Punit Thangjam, 45' Md. Arbash, 78' Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh) - FC Goa 0