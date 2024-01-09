Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award

Guwahati, Jan 9: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who won the heart of billions in ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, was conferred with the Arjuna Award on Tuesday.

The award was bestowed to him by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony.

The following are the other athletes who received the prestigious award for their outstanding performance in sport and games in 2023:

Ojas Pravin Deotale- Archery

Aditi Gopichand Swami- Archery

Sreeshankar M- Athletics

Parul Chaudhary- Athletics

Mohameed Hussamuddin- Boxing

R Vaishali- Chess

Anush Agarwalla- Equestrian

Divyakriti Singh- Equestrian Dressage

Diksha Dagar- Golf

Krishan Bahadur Pathak- Hockey

Pukhramban Sushila Chanu- Hockey

Pawan Kumar- Kabaddi

Ritu Negi- Kabaddi

Nasreen- Kho Kho

Pinki- Lawn Bowls

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar- Shooting

Esha Singh- Shooting

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu- Squash

Ayhita Mukherjee- Table Tennis

Sunil Kumar- Wrestling

Antim- Wrestling

Naorem Roshibina Devi- Wushu

Sheetal Devi- Para Archery

Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy- Blind Cricket

Prachi Yadav- Para Canoeing

It may be mentioned that the ‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.