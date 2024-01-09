Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Jan 9: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who won the heart of billions in ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, was conferred with the Arjuna Award on Tuesday.
The award was bestowed to him by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony.
The following are the other athletes who received the prestigious award for their outstanding performance in sport and games in 2023:
- Ojas Pravin Deotale- Archery
- Aditi Gopichand Swami- Archery
- Sreeshankar M- Athletics
- Parul Chaudhary- Athletics
- Mohameed Hussamuddin- Boxing
- R Vaishali- Chess
- Anush Agarwalla- Equestrian
- Divyakriti Singh- Equestrian Dressage
- Diksha Dagar- Golf
- Krishan Bahadur Pathak- Hockey
- Pukhramban Sushila Chanu- Hockey
- Pawan Kumar- Kabaddi
- Ritu Negi- Kabaddi
- Nasreen- Kho Kho
- Pinki- Lawn Bowls
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar- Shooting
- Esha Singh- Shooting
- Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu- Squash
- Ayhita Mukherjee- Table Tennis
- Sunil Kumar- Wrestling
- Antim- Wrestling
- Naorem Roshibina Devi- Wushu
- Sheetal Devi- Para Archery
- Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy- Blind Cricket
- Prachi Yadav- Para Canoeing
It may be mentioned that the ‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.
Next Story