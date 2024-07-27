MLC: San Francisco Unicorns race to final with 10-run victory over Texas Super Kings

Dallas, July 27: In a nail-biting encounter at the Grand Prairie Stadium, the San Francisco Unicorns edged out the Texas Super Kings by 10 runs in the semifinal match of the 2024 Major League Cricket season to seal berth in final.



The San Franciso Unicorns posted a challenging total of 200/6, thanks to a vital innings from Finn Allen (101) that set the stage for a thrilling chase where the Texas Super Kings fell just short at 190/4. Following the day’s result, the Texas Super Kings will take on the Washington Freedom on Sunday.



Finn Allen's explosive 101 off 53, including nine boundaries and five sixes, set the tone for the Unicorns. Allen's aggressive play during the powerplay provided the Unicorns with the momentum they needed, bringing them to a powerplay score of 66/0. Despite Noor Ahmed’s quick wickets of Jake Fraser ‘McGurk (18) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (0), Josh Inglis added a crucial 37 from 25 deliveries to support Allen through the innings. Fin Allen’s exploits included a 16 run over of Marcus Stoinis on two occasions, the second and the 13th over, and an 18 run over of Zia Ul Haq, comprising two consecutive sixes.



Hassan Khan’s quick 27 off 15 balls, was also vital in propelling the Unicorns to the 200-run mark. For the Texas Super Kings, Noor Ahmad was the standout bowler, capturing key wickets and finishing with figures of 3/27.



In response, the Texas Super Kings opened strong with Devon Conway (62*) leading the pursuit. Pushing the pace of the innings, Conway’s knock came in just 38 balls. The New Zealander struck four fours and two sixes in an innings where he did not see enough of the strike. Faf du Plessis contributed a brisk 45 off 22, but his dismissal derailed the Texas Super Kings’ momentum. While middle-order contributions from Aaron Hardie (19), Milind Kumar (2) and Marcus Stoinis (1) were lacking, Joshua Tromp, scored a breezy 56 from 36 balls, and kept the Super Kings in the hunt until the final over.



Conway brought up his half century in only 30 balls, whereas Tromp powered his way to the milestone in 31 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes.



The match came down to the wire in the last five overs with the Texas Super Kings needing 64 runs. With the dangerous Conway and Tromp at the crease, Haris Rauf and Pat Cummins held their nerves for the San Franciso Unicorns, delivering tight overs under pressure. Cummins was pivotal in the 20th over, conceding only 7 runs when 18 were needed, showcasing experienced death bowling that ensured a Unicorns' victory. Juanoy Drysdale emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the innings with figures of 2/33.



Brief scores:



San Francisco Unicorns 200/6 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 101, Josh Inglis 37, Noor Ahmad 3-27) beat Texas Super Kings 190/4 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 62 not out, Joshua Tromp 56 not out, Juanoy Drysdale 2-33) by 10 runs.