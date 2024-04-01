Mizo lad sets record for max goals in I League history

Aizawl, April 1: Mizoram’s Lalrinzuala of Serchhip town set the record for the most goals scored by an Indian in a season in I League history at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mualpui, Aizawl, last week. Rinzuala has scored 15 goals in the I League this season, beating former India captain Sunil Chhetri's record.

When Aizawl FC beat Churchill Brothers 4-0 in the first half, Rinzuala, who lives in Aizawl’s Republic Veng, scored two goals against the famous Goan team. After scoring his second goal, he took off his jersey that displayed the sign 'Rinzuala 18’ and waved it at the cheering crowd.

Rinzuala scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 18 matches in the I League this season. With four matches remaining, he has just one goal behind top scorer Gokulam Kerala forward Alejandro Sanchez.

Aizawl FC forward Lalrinzuala said, "I have always dreamed of scoring goals in the I League, but the record is beyond my imagination, and beating India captain Sunil Chhetri's record is the most exciting.”

"I'm very grateful to my parents, teammates, and club owners for their support, which has helped me and our club reach this far," he added.

Rinzuala signed for Bengaluru FC in 2016 after passing through the trial held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. He spent three years at BFC, playing for the U16 and U18 teams, and was named academy player of the season.

He joined the Gokulam Kerala reserve team from Bangalore and played for Gokulam in 2018–22. Though he did not reach the senior team, he won the Kerala Premier League in the 2020–21 season. He also played for Mizoram in the Santosh Trophy qualifier while playing for Gokulam.

Realising his talent, Chhinga Veng signed Rinzuala, who scored three goals for the Chhingcows in the 2022–23 season. He has not played much in MPL9 due to an appendix surgery, but has scored two goals since returning.

Rinzuala was later signed up by Aizawl FC and scored five goals in I Day Football, but lost to his former club Chhinga Veng in the final.

Furthermore, he scored six goals in the MPL10 and was named man of the match four times. Rinzuala is the MPL10 top scorer and best forward for Aizawl FC. The Serchhip lad has now set a record in the I League.



