Mirabai Chanu qualifies for Paris Olympics

Imphal, April 2: Manipur's stellar weight lifter, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, secures her spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled to be held from 26th July to 11th August.

Despite a six-month injury layoff, she impressively clinches third place in the 49kg category (Group B event) at the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, lifting a total of 184kg (81kg + 103kg). This remarkable comeback makes her the sole weight lifter from India to qualify for the prestigious Paris Olympics.

Reacting on her performance, Mirabai Chanu said, “Good to be back after injury. I'm leaving this competition feeling strong and confident. The rehabilitation was tough and demanding, but with the support of everyone, I pushed through all the complications. I couldn't be happier being back on the ramp, lifting for my country.”

In the last edition of the Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu clinched the silver medal and created history. Injuries may have put some doubt in the last few months; however, after her latest performance, she definitely emerged as one of the top medal contenders for the country.