Mirabai Chanu clinches silver medal in World Championship 2022

Guwahati, Dec 7: Ace weightlifter and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver medal in the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Bogota, Colombia.

Mirabai lifted a total of 200kg which includes 87kg snatch as well as 113kg clean and jerk, 2kg more than the Olympic champion from China Hou Zhihua (198kg)



She was just 6kg behind another Chinese, Jiang Huihua who won the gold medal in the World Championship.

Mirabai's wrist problem was apparent when she struggled with the overhead lift in her second clean-and-jerk attempt, but she recovered fast to finish with the best lift of 113kg.

Mirabai took home the silver in the clean and jerk category with her 113kg attempt.

Meanwhile, Union Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju lauded Chanu and conveyed his congratulatory wish for her feat through Twitter



Congratulations @mirabai_chanu

on winning Silver Medal in Weightlifting World Championship! With a total lift of 200kg (87kg snatch + 113kg clean & jerk, Mirabai has made India proud yet again! pic.twitter.com/uirJUSqI1y — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 7, 2022





This is Mirabai's second medal in the World Championship, having previously won gold at the 2017 World Championships with a lift of 194kg.