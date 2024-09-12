Mike Sandle returns to New Zealand cricket as performance manager

New Delhi, Sep 12: Mike Sandle is all set make a to return to New Zealand cricket after accepting a position as the team’s Performance Manager. Sandle will leave his role as the chief executive of the Taranaki Rugby Football Union to link up with the Blackcaps, a side he previously managed from 2011 to 2021.



Sandle will replace Simon Insley, who stepped down from the role earlier this year to take up a position with South Australia Cricket. Sandle returns to the New Zealand with vast experience, having overseen six ICC men’s Cricket World Cup campaigns, including three World Cup Finals, along with the 2021 World Test Championship triumph in Southampton.



“I want to thank the TRFU for all its support and encouragement. I started my sport management career there in 2001 and to return as CEO was incredibly rewarding. Returning to the BLACKCAPS set-up is hugely exciting - I can’t wait to join up with them and help contribute to their success. "Having said that, the decade I spent with NZC was unforgettable and the opportunity to work with Gary again and help our top cricketers across all three forms of the game was just too good to turn down," said Sandle in a statement.

During his previous stint with NZC, Sandle worked with three Blackcaps head coaches: John Wright, Mike Hesson, and the incumbent, Gary Stead. His role will now include a more performance-based element, something NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said has fitted comfortably into Sandle’s skillset.



Sandle will link up with the team once Taranaki has finished its current NPC campaign, with a view to be available for New Zealand’s three match Test tour of India. “Mike’s been immersed in high performance sport for more than 20 years, initially with Taranaki Rugby, then the Blues franchise, followed by the BLACKCAPS, before returning to Taranaki Rugby.”



"We're very happy with his understanding of the game and its demands on players, coaching staff, and selectors alike. There aren’t many people around with Mike’s mix of skills and we’re delighted to welcome him back," concluded Weenink.



New Zealand’s Test team are currently staring at the possibility of their one-off Test against Afghanistan to be washed out in Greater Noida due to persistent rain and wet outfield. They will then travel to play two Tests in Sri Lanka, followed by coming back to India in October to play three Tests in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai from October 16 to November 5.