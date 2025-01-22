Mental support crucial for success, says Abhijit Bhattacharya ahead of National Games

Guwahati, Jan 22: Boosting morale is crucial for achieving desired results, whether it’s in sports or any other field. A bit of motivation can significantly enhance performance. Former India volleyball captain and one of the most respected figures in the game, Abhijit Bhattacharya, who is serving as the Chef de Mission of the Assam contingent for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, emphasised the importance of mental support for athletes.

“Facilities and training are important, but converting that energy into medals requires mental support. Constant morale boosting is critical. With proper motivation, medal prospects can improve by 10 to 15 percent,” Bhattacharya told The Assam Tribune.

The Assam contingent has already begun leaving for Uttarakhand. Though the event officially starts on January 28, the early arrival will allow players to acclimate to the environment. The contingent comprises around 300 players and officials, and Assam will participate in 22 disciplines.

A perfect blend of experience and youth

The Assam team boasts a mix of seasoned athletes and promising newcomers. The lineup includes stalwarts like Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, boxer Shiva Thapa and archer Jayanta Talukdar, alongside a strong pool of young talent.

“It’s always great to have a combination of experienced players and youngsters. The mix brings balance, with veterans providing mentorship and the young ones adding fresh energy,” Bhattacharya said.

The Assam government and the Assam Olympic Association have spared no effort in ensuring athletes are well-prepared. Players have been provided with flight travel, top-notch training facilities and early acclimatization opportunities in Uttarakhand’s cold climate.

“We are experiencing winter here in Assam, so the weather won’t be a significant challenge for our players. They are exposed to similar conditions and will adapt well,” Bhattacharya explained.

The Assam contingent aims to deliver a stronger performance than in previous years. Bhattacharya expressed optimism about improving the medal tally, citing the team’s progress in recent games — 28 medals in Gujarat and 56 in Goa.

Athletes across disciplines are rigorously training in their respective camps. The government’s policy of offering jobs to National Games medallists has further motivated athletes and their families.

“This initiative has changed the mindset of players. Earlier, there was no certainty about the future. Now, players can focus on their performance without worrying about job security,” Bhattacharya remarked.

A player-centric approach

For Bhattacharya, leading the contingent is more than just a formal role — it’s a heartfelt responsibility. “At heart, I’m still a player. The designation is only on paper. My priority is to support the players in every possible way,” he said, reaffirming his 'player-first' philosophy.

Reflecting on the shift in sports culture, he noted that today’s athletes compete for medals, a stark contrast to the past when mere participation was the goal. This change, he attributed to the improved sports ecosystem, better infrastructure, foreign coaching and government initiatives in Assam.

Message to athletes

As the Assam contingent embarks on its journey, Bhattacharya urged players to stay motivated and focused. “We are here for the players, to support them and prioritize their needs. With confidence and determination, surprises are always possible,” he said.