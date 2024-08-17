Meghalaya’s Riiohlang Dhar to supervise in FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Guwahati, Aug 17: Riiohlang Dhar from Meghalaya has made history as the second Indian woman assistant referee selected for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, set to take place in the Dominican Republic in 2024. Riiohlang is among the 38 elite match officials chosen by FIFA for the tournament, which will be held from October 10 to November 3, as announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Uvena Fernandes was the first Indian woman to achieve this honour, having officiated at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2016 in Jordan.



Riiohlang, who also serves in the Meghalaya police department, expressed her pride and commitment to representing India on the world stage. “My appointment for the World Cup is a great honour for me,” said the 34-year-old. “I am determined to work harder to meet FIFA’s expectations and to ensure that I represent India with pride.”



Riiohlang’s journey into refereeing began in 2009, after she stopped playing football. “I joined a referee course in my local town and found it interesting as it allowed me to stay connected with the game I love,” she shared. “Since then, I’ve come a long way, officiating in numerous international tournaments, but the World Cup will be a unique experience.”



K Sankar, chairperson of the AIFF Referees’ Committee, highlighted Riiohlang’s impressive performance in AFC and FIFA matches as a key factor in her selection. “Riiohlang officiated in one of the semifinals and the third-place play-off at this year’s AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup in Indonesia, where her performance was outstanding. Her appointment is a great honour for the AIFF as well,” Sankar remarked, wishing her success at the World Cup.



M Satyanarayan, AIFF's acting secretary-general, described FIFA’s announcement as an Independence Day gift for India. He emphasised the AIFF’s recent focus on referees’ development, including the appointment of zonal referees’ development officers and the success of the Elite Referees’ Development Programme. “Riiohlang Dhar’s nomination will be a significant boost for the growing number of women officials in India,” he added.



Acknowledging the support she received, Riiohlang noted, “It’s the teamwork that has brought me this far. Without the help of my state association, the AIFF, and my employers, I wouldn’t have reached the World Cup. The AIFF’s efforts in developing women referees have greatly benefited us all.”

