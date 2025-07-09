Meghalaya unveils Durand Cup 2025 trophy, set to host eight matches

Shillong, July 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday, unveiled the trophy of the 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup 2025 at a ceremony held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, marking the official start of the tournament's trophy road show in the state.

The unveiling sets the stage for one of the world's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments and reinforces Meghalaya's growing stature as a hub for sports-led youth development.

"I thank the Indian Armed Forces for selecting Shillong once again as one of the host venues. Eight matches, including a quarterfinal and a semifinal, will be played at JN Sports Complex. We had a memorable edition last year, and this year promises to be even better, especially with more local teams participating,” said Chief Minister Sangma.

The trophy road show will cover Shillong, Nongstoin, and Tura, allowing the citizens a rare chance to witness the historic trophies up close before the tournament begins.

This year, three teams from Meghalaya will participate in the Durand Cup, including Shillong Lajong FC, Ryntih Sports Club and the Meghalaya Police Football Team.

Their participation marks a significant milestone for local football and reflects the government's efforts to promote homegrown talent on national and international platforms.

The ceremony was also attended by Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, several senior military and state officials.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the massive investments in sports infrastructure over the past seven years, with nearly Rs 2,000 crore invested in projects, including the upcoming Mawkhanu Sports Complex, poised to be India's largest dedicated football stadium.

The Sports minister said, the government is fully committed to producing Olympians from Meghalaya and mentioned plans to host the 2027 National Games with a target of winning 50 medals.

He also informed that Rs 39.17 crore were released as grants to 26 sports associations to support athlete training.

Lt Gen Sanjay Malik praised the Government of Meghalaya for its active role in enabling this leg of the tournament.

The event concluded with a rousing performance of the official Meghalaya Durand Cup team anthem, "Here We Go".

The 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup will take place from July 23 to August 23, 2025, across five states West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

