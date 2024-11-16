Meet Nikhamoni Bora, Assam’s first certified female sailor

Guwahati, Nov 16: Inspiring the next generation of athletes from Assam, Nikhamoni Bora, a 23-year-old water sports enthusiast, has become the State's first certified female sailor, following in the footsteps of trailblazers like sprinter Hima Das and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

Hailing from Golaghat, Nikhamoni's entry into water sports marks a significant stride in a field still emerging in India. "Hima and Lovlina have been my role models, and I am glad to have started my journey in water sports, which is in a nascent stage in India,” says Nikhamoni.

Nikhamoni's achievements are already drawing attention. She has claimed three windsurfing titles, earning two gold and one bronze medal between December 2023 and April 2024. Recognising her efforts, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam awarded her Rs. 3 lakhs and a spot in the India Book of Records for 'the most windsurfing tournaments won by a female'. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised her on X, saying, "Happy to see our girls break so many glass ceilings. Assam is proud of her."

Nikhamoni's journey hasn't been easy. She faced societal pressure to choose a 'safer' career, but her family's support and her days in the National Cadet Corps gave her the confidence to pursue sports. Starting with rifle shooting and weightlifting, she found her true calling in water sports after her NCC Commanding Officer introduced her to sailing. Nikhamoni went on to gain Level 1 and 2 sailing certifications from the Yachting Association of India and has since trained in windsurfing and kite boarding.

Corporate support has been the key to Nikhamoni's development. Cairn provided crucial backing for her kiteboarding training, covering fees that had previously been an obstacle. Looking back on the difficulties, Nikhamoni shared, "After multiple rejections I learnt about Cairn and their support to sports people. I sent a letter to them and left for my training. Their team believed in me from the outset and within three days of my training, I was informed that my training fee has been paid by the company. This boosted my morale to pursue my dreams."

Nikhamoni says she is committed to paving the way for future aspiring sailors, especially young girls, from her village and elsewhere in Assam. She aims to guide her next batch of young girls in a Morigaon camp, where she is initiating kayaking and canoeing. She has also shown interest in the steps taken by the Assam government to advance sports as something beyond a hobby. "I have miles to go," she says with a glint in her eyes, and a determination that sounds steely, and sturdy.

