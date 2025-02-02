Nabab Ali: The mentor who nurtured Assam’s cricketing stars across generations

Guwahati, Feb 2: For decades, he has been dedicated to nurturing young cricketers, many of whom have gone on to make significant contributions to the sport.

Among his brightest protégés is Riyan Parag, the first male cricketer from Assam to wear the Indian senior team jersey.

It’s also reported that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma trained under him during his early years.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia is yet another cricketer who honed his skills under this coaching legend, widely regarded as one of the key architects of Assam cricket’s success.

Indeed, the man in question is Nabab Ali — a revered coach whose unmatched dedication and influence have played a pivotal role in shaping Assam's cricketing landscape.

And on Saturday, the veteran cricket coach was honoured with the Bakulbon 'Manab Mitra' title in a felicitation ceremony held at Chatribari in Guwahati.

Over the years, he has mentored more than 50 players who later represented Assam in the Ranji Trophy.

Some of his notable trainees include former Assam captain Syed Zakaria Zuffri, Khanin Saikia (India U-19 World Cup), Mrigen Talukdar and Palash Jyoti Das (India U-15), Rajendra Singh, Sadek Imran Choudhury and many more. Ali also trained Parag Das, Riyan Parag’s father, who was a Ranji Trophy player and participated in zonal tournaments.

Reflecting on his long journey of 45 years, 62-year-old Nabab Ali said, “Now, with Riyan and others, I am coaching the second generation of cricketers. It feels great to have trained both fathers and sons.”

Speaking about his former coach, BCC secretary Saikia acknowledged the transformative impact Nabab Ali had on Assam’s cricketing landscape.

“He was the first coach in Assam to train players throughout the year. Earlier, cricket was played only from November to February, avoiding the rainy season,” Saikia said.

Saikia further emphasised Ali’s immense contributions, stating, “His dedication, determination, and commitment to the game have shaped the careers of countless cricketers. He has always pushed players, irrespective of their backgrounds — rich or poor — to train and perform.”

Ali's love affair with cricket began in January 1978 when, at the age of 15, he attended a coaching camp organised by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

Under the tutelage of renowned BCCI East Zone coach Edul B Aibara, he developed strong foundational skills. He went on to represent Assam in the CK Nayudu Trophy during the 1981-82 and 1983-84 seasons.

Later, he played for the Guwahati Senior District team in the Nuruddin Ahmed Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament from 1984 to 1986.

Expressing his gratitude, Saikia added, “I started playing cricket under Nabab Ali’s guidance in 1984. Along with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajendra Singh (ACA joint secretary) and Vinod Sarma among others, we trained at his coaching centre. I am deeply thankful to him for shaping our careers and lives.”