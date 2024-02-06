Medals revealed for World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024

Glasgow, Feb 5: With less than four weeks to go until the first champion is crowned, the organisers have on Monday (February 5) revealed the medals specially commissioned for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 following a design competition.

Taking place from March 1-3, the World Athletics Indoor Championships will feature more than 700 athletes as they compete across 26 events.

Although this is the 19th edition of the championships, this is the first time the event has been held in Scotland. This is reflected in the design of the medals, which incorporate the thistle-inspired event brand, complemented by a selection of well-known Glasgow landmarks around its outer rim, giving athletes a little piece of Glasgow to remember their triumph, long after they leave the city, World Athletics informed in a report on its official website.

The event organisers launched an open call last summer, giving Scottish artists the chance to submit their designs in a bid to become a part of history. Winning artist, Graeme Clark, from Edinburgh is proud to see his illustrations transformed into a stunning creation that will be presented to all the medallists.

Speaking about his design and inspiration, Clark said: “As a man from Edinburgh, I’ve always enjoyed trips through to Glasgow for various exhibitions, gigs, and shopping. It’s a city full of culture and serves as a great creative inspiration for designers like me.

“It’s also a place full of inspiring talent and iconic architecture. I’ve worked with many Glaswegian brands over the years and the city always seems to birth amazing things. The city has a lot of iconic monuments and structures, that served as the inspiration for the design,” he added.

Among the first to set eyes on the medals were young athletes from the team that represented Glasgow at the European City Challenge last October, as well as Shettleston Harriers and Victoria Park Glasgow Athletics Club. They were given a sneak peek by event ambassador, world and Olympic medallist and European champion Eilidh Doyle, and three other Scottish athletics legends, 1980 Olympic 100m champion Allan Wells, and 1993 world indoor champions Yvonne Murray-Mooney (3000m) and Tom McKean (800m).