Manu Bhaker wins historic bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol at Paris Olympics

Guwahati, July 28: In a historic moment, Manu Bhaker of India secured the bronze medal in the 10 m Air Pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Bhaker's outstanding performance earned her a total of 221.7 points, securing her place on the podium.



This feat marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal.



Meanwhile, Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta also boosted India’s medal hopes by qualifying for the Men’s and Women’s 10m Air Rifle finals.





