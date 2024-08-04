Manu Bhaker set to become India’s flag bearer at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Guwahati, Aug 4: Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who opened India’s medal account in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, is set to become India’s flag bearer at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics is slated to take place on August 11, 2024.

On the other hand, India's men's flag-bearer for the closing event is yet to be confirmed.



The ace shooter secured two bronze medals, one in women's individual 10m air pistol and another in mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh.

