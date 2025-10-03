Manisha Chauhan to captain India ‘A’ women’s hockey team during China tour

New Delhi, Oct 3: India A women’s hockey team is all set to embark on an important tour of China, where the team will play a five-match series at the Liaoning Sports Centre in Dalian from October 13 to 21.

Over eight days, India A will contest against Liaoning on October 13, 15, 17, 19, and 21. The squad for the tour has been selected to showcase a blend of some experienced players and promising young players, many of whom have earned recognition at the national level recently.

The team will be led by accomplished defender Manisha Chauhan, who brings leadership experience and tactical acumen to the squad. The squad will be coached by Dave Smolenaars, the analytical coach of the Indian women’s team, who will lend his vast experience with tactical innovation and player development to this tour.

Speaking about the opportunity, Dave Smolenaars said, “We have assembled a strong, young squad with great potential. The series in China provides an excellent platform for players to showcase their abilities, learn in a new environment, and build valuable international exposure. I’m confident that with their determination and teamwork, this group will make the most of this wonderful opportunity.

"It is crucial for the development of Indian women’s hockey that players are consistently challenged and given opportunities to compete outside their comfort zone. The lessons from this series in China will contribute a lot to their holistic growth and confidence in high-pressure situations.”

The tour is seen as a key development initiative for the Indian women’s programme, providing a platform for upcoming athletes to test their mettle in international conditions and adapt to new challenges before moving up the ranks.

It also represents Hockey India’s ongoing commitment to investing in the future of the sport and creating bench strength for upcoming major international tournaments.

